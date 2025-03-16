Bihar Man Clears BPSC Exam From Jail Becomes A Teacher, Receives Appointment Letter Handcuffed

This unusual case unfolded in Gaya, where the accused, Vipin Kumar—currently lodged in Patna’s Beur Jail—arrived in police custody on Sunday. With handcuffs on, he attended the appointment letter distribution ceremony held at the Mahabodhi Cultural Center in Bodh Gaya and received his provisional appointment letter.

Vipin Kumar, accused under the POCSO Act, qualified for the BPSC exam and has been selected as a school teacher for general subjects from grades one to five.

The appointment letter was handed over to him in the presence of Bihar’s Industry Minister and District In-charge Minister Nitish Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Prem Singh Meena, DM Dr. Tyagarajan SM, and other senior officials.

Vipin Kumar, a resident of Erki village in the Mohanpur police station area of Gaya district, previously worked as a teacher at a coaching institute in Danapur, Patna. Around one and a half years ago, a minor girl studying at the same coaching institute lodged a complaint against him under the POCSO Act at Danapur police station, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police arrested Vipin immediately, and he has since been in judicial custody at Beur Jail in Patna.

Despite being imprisoned, Vipin Kumar continued his studies and prepared for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. He faced numerous challenges during his 18-month incarceration but successfully cleared the exam.

His efforts paid off as he secured the position of a teacher. However, Vipin acknowledged that his appointment remains uncertain until the court delivers its verdict.

"If the court finds me guilty, my job will be canceled. However, the allegations made by the student against me are completely baseless," Vipin Kumar stated.

He also expressed his intent to educate other inmates in jail, aiming to spread the light of education among them.