Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /Rs 450 for milk? Viral video captures 'Bihari' Chaiwala's pure shock over California grocery prices

Rs 450 for milk? Viral video captures 'Bihari' Chaiwala's pure shock over California grocery prices

An Indian milkman's priceless reaction to California's ₹450 milk prices goes viral. Watch how LA-based "Chaiguy" Prabhakar Prasad sparked an instant export plan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Rs 450 for milk? Viral video captures 'Bihari' Chaiwala's pure shock over California grocery prices
Image Credit: Viral video captures Bihari Chaiwala&#039;s pure shock over California grocery prices. (Instagram)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Famous couple on Instagram': Modi-Meloni exchange at G7 revives 'Melodi' buzz
Narendra Modi1 min ago
2
Chaiwala6 min ago
3
New tax regime16 min ago
4
Technology news19 min ago
5
Tom Holland Zendaya30 min ago