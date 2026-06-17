/Rs 450 for milk? Viral video captures 'Bihari' Chaiwala's pure shock over California grocery prices

A genuine video showing how the economics of street sales in India compare with those of the American retail markets is going viral on social media channels. This video features the real reaction of an Indian milkman (called doodhwala) who was dumbfounded to learn about the prices of basic commodities in America. Social media users have engaged in light-hearted discussions about inflation and how it affects purchasing power in America.
Cross-continent conversation between Prabhakar Prasad and the doodhwala was caught on social media. The encounter was captured and posted by the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur who goes by the names Chaiguy or the Bihari Chaiwala.
This encounter started when Prasad, visiting India, tells his neighborhood dairy vendor how expensive his milk is retailing in California. The vendor's initial skepticism soon transformed into curiosity in his quest to find out why milk prices in America are this high. Prasad explains that the milk is used in his tea enterprise based in Los Angeles.
On inquiring about the selling price, Prasad discloses that he sells his cups of tea for $10 (₹900).
"Is there a way for us to get our milk exported to the US?" was a question that popped up as the young vendor sought to brainstorm how he could achieve this goal, going as far as considering using commercial refrigerators en route to the US to ensure quality.
As he spoke on how living abroad would affect his life, Prasad provided a reality check on being an NRI, asserting that despite having numerous economic opportunities, life in the US comes with its own set of demands, with everything moving at breakneck speeds.
The video has generated considerable buzz on various social media sites, with people marveling at the level of wit and creativity shown by the entrepreneur.
"The look of sheer curiosity and calculative thought was priceless," commented one user.
Another user noted, "This video shows exactly how exchange rates around the globe affect our view of prices. The cost of tea in Los Angeles compared to his daily wage for work here is a perfect example."
Following the popularity of the video, there is an increased curiosity about Prasad's extraordinary journey from his village in Bihar to a competitive hospitality environment in Los Angeles.
When he talked before about his past, Prasad recounted his journey characterised by numerous transitions, starting with moving with his family from Bihar to Bhopal at an early age.
Phase Major Events/Challenges
Early Life: Going through many transitions, such as from a regional Hindi medium school to an English medium CBSE, overcoming language barriers, and clearing the competitive exam to enter IIT.
Corporate Career: Had to move from India to the US to do an MBA; had several corporate technology jobs where there were layoffs and personal health challenges.
Entrepreneurship Switching to entrepreneurship to start "Chaiguy," selling Indian tea on the streets of Los Angeles.
Speaking about how he switched from being a tech employee to an entrepreneur, Prasad stressed that all financial sacrifices made in the process were completely compensated for personal freedom.
"When I was working in a company back then, I had a lot more money, but freedom and happiness were very little. Today I have maximum freedom and maximum happiness.
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