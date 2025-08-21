Bihari Samose Wala Impresses Foodies In London; VIDEO Goes Viral

An Indian snack shop in London is winning hearts for its authentic taste and unique style. Popularly known as “GhantaWala Bihari Samosa”, the eatery has become a must-visit spot for food lovers, especially those who love the taste of traditional Indian samosas.

It was started as a small eatery in 1972 and today it has become a big name for samosa lovers across continents. “GhantaWala Bihari Samosa”, first founded by Kalishaprasad Kishanlal Shah in Nadiad, Gujarat, has now expanded its presence from India to the United Kingdom, carrying the authentic flavors of Bihar.

In India the branches are located at Chandkheda and Ankur Char Rasta, Ahmedabad, it has been serving generations of families with its traditional Bihari samosas and homemade chutneys.

(Also Read: India Becomes Top Investor In London’s New Growth Plan)

Known for using fresh local ingredients and age-old recipes, the samosas are loved for their crisp texture and rich, spiced fillings.

The shop is very popular for its friendly service and active participation in community events and provides catering service on special occasions.

Taking its legacy abroad, it has two branches in London: one at Sanatan Temple, Wembley, and another at the South Harrow Market, Northolt Road, South Harrow. These branches are popular among the Indian diaspora and locals who enjoy authentic street food.

The shop not only stands for its flavours but also for its unique identity and style, the ghanta (Bell). Customers ring the bell for making videos, blogs and reels, which has become symbolic about the shop's tradition.

A Global Taste of Bihar

As seen in Instagram reels, customers have said that samosas are prepared with authentic spices, potatoes, and peas; each bite carries the richness of Bihar’s food heritage. The shop also offers tangy chutneys that complement the snacks, which makes the samosa more delicious.

(Also Read: 28-Year-Old Leaves London, Turns Barren Land In India Into Rs 1 Crore Avocado Empire)

“Whenever I visit Wembley, this is my first stop. It feels like home,” said one customer who grew up in Gujarat.

Over five decades, Bihari Samosa Ghantawala has built a reputation not just as a food joint, but also as a symbol of tradition.