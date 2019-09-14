Bizarre! Frogs, once married to please rain God, 'divorced' to end heavy downpour in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, two frogs were divorced months after their wedding in Bhopal to stop heavy rains across Madhya Pradesh. It may be recalled here that the frogs were married in July to appease the rain God Indra after a drought-like situation prevailed in the city. However, two months later, they were divorced with the belief that the move could bring some respite from the current situation.

As per pictures that have gone viral on social media, members of the Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal in Bhopal organised the puja to separate the amphibians by using two clay frogs.

Months ago, Udupi Nagarika Vedike (Udupi Citizen Forum) in Karnataka had also arranged the marriage of two frogs to appease the rain God.

Heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy widespread rainfall western part of the state on Sunday.

