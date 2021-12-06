हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Bizarre! Man makes chilly ice cream in viral video, netizens demand justice

In the video, a man from Indore can be seen preparing ice cream with chilly and Nutella.

Bizarre! Man makes chilly ice cream in viral video, netizens demand justice
Screengrab/ Youtube/ Spoons Of Indore 2

New Delhi: After 'chilly jalebi,' 'ice-cream vada pao' and 'Maggie panipuri,' another bizarre food trend is in town and trust us, it’s wilder than your wildest of dreams.

We are talking about chilly ice cream. Yes, you read it right! Ice cream with chilly.

Don’t believe us but watch for yourself.

In a video, which is going crazy viral on the internet, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore can be seen preparing ice cream with the flavours of chilly and Nutella.

These 55 seconds video clip by a YouTube channel ‘’Spoons Of Indore 2” has left internet users disgusted and nauseous at the same time.

The video begins with the man chopping chillies into tiny pieces on a flat surface. Thereafter, he added Nutella - chocolate spread - to the chillies apart from milk cream. Next, he mixed the ingredients well to prepare the ice cream.

Next, prepare the mixture into rolls and garnish the ice cream rolls with chillies.

However, the comment section of the video is ripe with hilarious comments.

While some are demanding ‘Food Abuse Control Bureau’ others say they will never be able to look at ice cream and chillies like before.

"We seriously need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India," a user wrote 

Another comment said, “Mirchi will never remain the same."

"Add some garlic and ginger also," wrote another user.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoviral chilly ice-cream videoice-cream with mirchibizzare food videos
Next
Story

Viral video: Man crashes wedding, puts Sindoor on bride's head while groom stands on stage

Must Watch

PT6M7S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 06, 2021