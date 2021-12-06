Bizarre! Man makes chilly ice cream in viral video, netizens demand justice

New Delhi: After 'chilly jalebi,' 'ice-cream vada pao' and 'Maggie panipuri,' another bizarre food trend is in town and trust us, it’s wilder than your wildest of dreams.

We are talking about chilly ice cream. Yes, you read it right! Ice cream with chilly.

Don’t believe us but watch for yourself.

In a video, which is going crazy viral on the internet, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore can be seen preparing ice cream with the flavours of chilly and Nutella.

These 55 seconds video clip by a YouTube channel ‘’Spoons Of Indore 2” has left internet users disgusted and nauseous at the same time.

The video begins with the man chopping chillies into tiny pieces on a flat surface. Thereafter, he added Nutella - chocolate spread - to the chillies apart from milk cream. Next, he mixed the ingredients well to prepare the ice cream.

Next, prepare the mixture into rolls and garnish the ice cream rolls with chillies.

However, the comment section of the video is ripe with hilarious comments.

While some are demanding ‘Food Abuse Control Bureau’ others say they will never be able to look at ice cream and chillies like before.

"We seriously need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India," a user wrote

Another comment said, “Mirchi will never remain the same."

"Add some garlic and ginger also," wrote another user.