Bizarre: Toronto Woman Offers Half Of Her Bed For Rent At Rs 54,000 - Read More

New Delhi: Toronto's housing market has hit a new level of craziness, and people are doing some seriously unusual things to cope. One Toronto realtor, Anya Ettinger, shared a mind-boggling post on Instagram about someone renting out half of their bed for a whopping 900 Canadian dollars a month (around Rs 54,000).

The Facebook Marketplace post, which has since been deleted, caught everyone's attention. The poster was on the hunt for an easy-going female roommate to share a master bedroom in a Downtown Condo with a lake view. The twist? They were offering half of their queen-sized bed for rent! (Also Read: Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Check Price, Features, And More)

The now-deleted post mentioned, "Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well." (Also Read: Latest SBI vs HDFC vs PNB vs ICICI Bank's Home Loan Rates 2023 Compared; Check Here)

The reason behind the post's removal is unclear—did it go viral, or did someone actually want to take up this unique rental offer?

Realtor Anya Ettinger couldn't hide her amazement and frustration, saying, "Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did. 900 dollars a month to share not even a king where you can comfortably put a pillow barrier, a queen-sized bed with someone who is not your partner. How does that work? Also, why wouldn’t you just invest in two twin beds and put them in the room and just rent out the room. This is so unhinged. Renting out a space in your bed for 900 dollars a month? No wonder so many people hate it here."

Social media is buzzing with reactions, with users expressing surprise at the jaw-dropping amount and the unconventional arrangement. Take a look at reactions: