Bizarre! UP Woman Saves Her Dead Cat For Two Days, Then Kills Herself

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, heartbroken over the death of her pet cat, kept its body close for two days, hoping for its revival. When her hopes were shattered, she took her own life on the third day.

Pooja, 32, lived in Hasanpur, Amroha. She had been married to a man from Delhi eight years ago, but the marriage ended in divorce after two years. Since then, she had been residing with her mother, Gajra Devi, in her parental home.

To cope with loneliness, Pooja adopted a pet cat, which passed away on Thursday. When her mother suggested burying it, Pooja refused, believing it would "come back to life." She held onto the cat's body for two days, unwilling to part with it, despite her family’s efforts to convince her otherwise.

On Saturday afternoon, she locked herself in her third-floor room. Around 8 PM, her mother checked on her and was devastated to find Pooja hanging from the ceiling fan, with the dead cat beside her. Her cries alerted the neighbors, who quickly gathered and informed the police.

Authorities arrived at the scene, and a forensic team collected evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

