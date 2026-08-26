The video, which is circulating on various social media platforms from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, features municipal fire brigade employees hosing down the BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah's private Innova car with high-pressure hoses. This video, filmed outside the legislator's office, has drawn sharp criticism among the general public due to the misuse of emergency apparatus and public property.
This leaked video contains several clips showing three municipal employees who are seen washing a private vehicle parked in the street using fire engine equipment. Immediately, taxpayers pointed out the sheer irony behind the diversion of emergency apparatus for vehicle washing.
A fire brigade was reportedly called to wash a #Singrauli MLA’s car.— India With Congress (@UWCforYouth) August 26, 2026
When you're a Sanghi VIP, even water needs a government escort
VIP Extravaganza needs to stop..! #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/1w2cXi3DGG
The resource misuse: Fire trucks are meant for life-saving firefighting activities and emergencies only; thus, using them for private vehicle cleaning is a serious violation of the guidelines.
Public backlash: Social media users lambasted local officials about the misuse of public money and machinery.
In response to the public outrage, the BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah responded in front of the media regarding the matter and brushed aside the issue, saying that his driver misused the fire engine without his permission.
"I saw the video too. No MLA or MP washes their own car by hand. The driver told me that the fire engine had come to supply water at the mayor's residence nearby. Coincidentally, my car was parked there, so he sprayed some water on it. I scolded my driver, telling him that such work should not be done; that's all."
Though the MLA explained the matter, a public explanation could not do any good, and the citizens kept on slamming the local municipal government on social media for its accountability.
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