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  • /High-pressure car wash, high-voltage backlash: Why this MP MLA's fire engine video is sparking outrage

High-pressure car wash, high-voltage backlash: Why this MP MLA's fire engine video is sparking outrage

A viral video showing a BJP MLA's personal car being washed with a municipal fire engine in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked public outrage and misuse allegations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
High-pressure car wash, high-voltage backlash: Why this MP MLA's fire engine video is sparking outrage
Image Credit: MP MLA's fire engine video is sparking outrage.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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High-pressure car wash, high-voltage backlash: Why this MP MLA's fire engine video is sparking outrage
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