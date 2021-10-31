Boy named ‘ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu’: Indonesian authorities baffled at unique name, netizens have a field day

New Delhi: Naming your child is one of the most important tasks and you always try to choose the best name possible but one person in Indonesia took it to another level when he named his child 'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu.'

You must be saying that it can’t be true, same happened with health officials in Indonesia when the 12-year-old showed them his identity in South Sumatra province.

The health officials at the vaccination centre were surprised and did not believe him until the family explained the reason behind the unusual name. As per a report in The Sun, the family had named the boy 'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu' as his father loved crosswords and 'Zuzu' in his name is derived from his parents' names, Zuhro and Zulfahmi.

The boy has two older brothers who have names 'Ammar' and 'Attur', but the father wanted to name NOPQ RSTUV and XYZ but the family gave up on the idea and settles for regular names, reported The Sun, citing local media reports.

Having an unusual name mostly brings a lot of trouble for children at school and the same happened with the 12-year-old boy, who was teased by his classmates but Zuzu is now proud of his name.

Talking to Tribun Jakarta, Zulfahmi said, ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu's classmates used to make fun of him and his son used to inform him about it but Zulfahmi told him that his name has a "good meaning". Zulfahmi also appreciated the teachers who have supported his son.

