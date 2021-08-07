Bride calls off wedding due to baraatis' unruly behaviour, here's what happened

New Delhi: In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a bride called off her wedding just hours before it was to be solemnised on Wednesday night citing bad behaviour by groom's relative's. A 22-year-old Iram called off her wedding with Shahzad, after her uncle was allegedly injured in celebratory gun firing by groom’s guests at the venue, as per IANS report.

“If his family is behaving this way in front of my whole family, how will they behave when I will be alone with them at their place?” Iram was quoted as saying.

After the girl announced her decision to not go ahead with the wedding, the bride's family members broke the groom’s car, thrashed his relatives and held them hostage for some time. Police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Senior sub-inspector Ravindra Palawat of the Kharkhoda police station said the video footage of the ceremony is being investigated to identify those who opened the fire.

“An FIR has been filed against the groom, Shahzad, his brother Pappu and Sanu under section 307 (attempt to murder). If the bullet was fired from a licensed weapon, a report of the cancellation of the arms license will be sent,” he added.

The woman’s uncle has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

(With IANS inputs)