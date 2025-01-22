Bride Dodges Traffic Ticket With A Smile: 'Meri Haldi Hai, Jaane Do' Video Goes Viral, Watch

Weddings are full of memorable moments, but for one bride-to-be, the fun started even before the festivities began! Aanchal Arora, an Instagram influencer and soon-to-be bride, found herself at the center of a traffic stop on her way to her haldi ceremony. What could have been a stressful encounter quickly turned into a delightful exchange that has the internet buzzing.

The viral clip, shared on social media, shows Aanchal cheerfully addressing the police officer after her driver was pulled over for a traffic violation. With a radiant smile and a dose of bridal charm, she sweetly pleaded, "Meri haldi hai, jaane do" (It’s my haldi ceremony, please let me go).

The officer, clearly amused by her candid appeal, softened his stance. Instead of issuing a traffic challan, he responded with a playful grin and a request of his own: "Mooh meetha kara ke jaana"—a lighthearted phrase symbolizing celebration, as he asked for a box of sweets.

The heartwarming moment, captured from the front seat of the car, shows the driver promising to return with a laddoo ka dabba (box of sweets), while Aanchal assured the officer she would personally deliver the treats after her ceremony. The officer’s kind gesture and the bride’s infectious smile have since melted hearts across social media.

The video, brimming with joy and humor, has amassed over 3 million views. The comments section is overflowing with praise for the officer’s response. One user quipped, "Police first time," while another dubbed it the "Pookie side of Punjab police."

Aanchal Arora’s charming encounter is a perfect reminder that a little humor and positivity can turn any situation around. Her haldi day didn’t just mark the start of wedding festivities—it became a viral celebration that left the internet craving sweets and smiles alike!