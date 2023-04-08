topStoriesenglish2592758
Bride, Groom Protest At Police Station In MP's Ratlam After Cops Shut Music At Wedding

The couple accused the policemen of misbehaving with women at the venue and reached the police station with their family members and sat in protest for about three hours.

Ratlam: A couple staged a sit-in protest at a police station after some policemen allegedly stopped the DJ from playing music at their wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Saturday. A video of the bride and groom sitting in protest at the police station on Thursday night surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred took place around midnight on Thursday when two policemen reached the wedding venue under Audyogik police station limits and asked the DJ to stop playing music, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple accused the policemen of misbehaving with women at the venue and reached the police station with their family members and sat in protest for about three hours.

Talking to reporters, the groom Ajay Solanki alleged that the policemen had misbehaved with women of his family, and accused them of ruining his wedding. The couple had initially refused to solemnise the marriage till action was taken against the policemen.

Audyogik police station in-charge Rajendra Verma said that after being assured that action will be taken against the policemen, the bride and groom returned to the wedding venue.

 

