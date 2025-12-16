Viral Video: Bride Kisses Ex-Boyfriend Just 2 Hours Before Wedding In Romantic Gesture, Sparks Debate

A very emotional video has triggered a huge debate on social media after presenting a bride, barely two hours before her wedding ceremony, meeting her ex-boyfriend in a last-minute farewell gesture. The clip obtained from Instagram shows the bride embracing and kissing her ex-boyfriend, breaking many hearts for the soon-to-be groom.

In a video clip shared on the Instagram handle @chalte_phirte098 on December 13th, a young woman dressed in her full wedding attire takes a risk to meet her ex-boyfriend by taking a dangerous shortcut to reach him.

The Secret Meeting And Emotional Exchange

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video starts with the bride, who is named Shreya, arriving with her car, which is driven by a friend, at a venue called "Vaishnav Chemist." The bride can also be seen talking to her ex-boyfriend over the phone about the venue of their meeting.

As the bride steps out, her friend directly speaks to the camera. "This me and my friend Shreya. She has been insisting that she wants to meet me one last time. But she is going to get married in two hours. She is marrying because of pressure from her family."

The friend proposes that this is a classic example of "true love being sacrificed for external pressure."

As she meets her former lover, she, being emotional, unfolds a conversation, hugs him tightly, and finally shares a kiss before running back to her car.

Social Media Split Over Bride's Behaviour

The video has seen a lot of mixed reactions being aired in the comments section, though a majority of the people have expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the bride.

The most common sentiment expressed among the comments was:

Pity for the Groom: It is apparent that many people felt pity for the groom, as one commenter said, “We feel bad for that poor groom.”

Questioning the Decision: Many people were wondering about the actions of the bride and asking her these questions: "If there is all this love, why are you even getting married? Why are you ruining someone else's life?"

Doubt regarding Loyalty: Some questions emerged regarding the possible loyalty that the bride could show to her soon-to-be husband, considering that she still felt deeply for her ex just before the wedding took place. Nonetheless, the speculations remained high, as there were comments about the video being highly dramatic in nature and staged in the camera angles, hinting that the whole video could have been made just for social media engagement.

(Disclaimer: Zee News is reporting on the viral debate surrounding the video and is not responsible for verifying or guaranteeing the authenticity or factual accuracy of the content featured in the clip.)

ALSO READ | Viral '19-Minute Video' Scandal: New 'Child MMS' Clip Rocks Social Media - POCSO Act Warnings Issued