/Buxar shamed: Shocking viral video shows wrapped dead body dragged across ground to postmortem house | SHOCKING VIDEO

A shocking video from Buxar, Bihar, has triggered widespread public outrage after showing a shroud-wrapped dead body being ruthlessly dragged along the ground toward a postmortem house. The distressing footage laid bare a severe lack of basic medical infrastructure and administrative sensitivity, denying the deceased even basic dignity.
The harrowing sequence unfolded following a fatal railway accident in the district.
The accident: On August 31, 2026, an unidentified individual was struck and killed by a train near the railway footbridge.
Police action: Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel recovered the remains from the site and tasked an individual named Bihari Kumar with transporting the body for mandatory postmortem procedures.
The disgraceful act: Upon arrival at the hospital complex, instead of utilising a stretcher or a dignified transport vehicle, the body was dragged across the bare ground into the mortuary.
बक्सर : कफन में लिपटी लाश को घसीटा...पोस्टमार्टम हाउस का वीडियो वायरल#BiharNews pic.twitter.com/beSIKSNvCI— Zee Bihar Jharkhand (@ZeeBiharNews) September 17, 2026
The circulating clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparking intense criticism from local residents.
Systemic failures: Community members have slammed local health and administrative authorities for failing to provide basic equipment like stretchers at designated postmortem facilities.
Calls for action: Public pressure continues to mount as citizens demand strict disciplinary measures against those responsible for the inhumane handling of the deceased.
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