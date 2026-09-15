Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /Plunging 700 feet into the Sierra Nevada: Inside the dramatic helicopter rescue at California's Power Dome | VIRAL VIDEO

Plunging 700 feet into the Sierra Nevada: Inside the dramatic helicopter rescue at California's Power Dome | VIRAL VIDEO

A critically injured climber was airlifted from a 700-foot cliff near California's Courtright Reservoir in a joint rescue operation involving the CHP and Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
Plunging 700 feet into the Sierra Nevada: Inside the dramatic helicopter rescue at California's Power Dome | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Inside the dramatic helicopter rescue at California's Power Dome. (Facebook/@CHP - Coastal Division Air Operations﻿)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Plunging 700 feet into the Sierra Nevada: Inside the dramatic helicopter rescue at California's Power Dome | VIRAL VIDEO
2
3
4
5