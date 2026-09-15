An injured climber was successfully airlifted from the base of a sheer 700-foot granite cliff in California's Fresno County following a high-risk multi-agency rescue operation. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) deployed an aviation team to extract the victim from the rugged terrain near the Courtright Reservoir.
Emergency responders rushed to the popular climbing destination known as the "Power Dome" in the Sierra Nevada foothills after receiving distress calls regarding a severe fall.
The incident: The climber suffered critical injuries after plunging down the steep vertical slope, requiring immediate aerial extraction and advanced medical intervention.
Aviation response: The CHP Coastal Division dispatched an H-70 helicopter from its Paso Robles base, manned by a specialized two-person flight crew.
Precision extraction: Operating in treacherous mountain conditions, the team executed a complex hoist maneuver to safely lift the patient from the canyon floor.
Executing the extraction required seamless collaboration between state aviation units and local county search-and-rescue specialists.
Joint effort: The CHP crew worked alongside a Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) deployed directly by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Ground transfer: Once hoisted into the aircraft, the patient was transported directly to an awaiting ground ambulance for emergency medical transport.
Ongoing protocols: Authorities have withheld the identity and specific medical condition of the climber as local agencies review wilderness safety procedures.
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