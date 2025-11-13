‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt, Triggers Backlash

New Delhi: A surprising slip-up by Pakistan’s leading English daily, Dawn, has left readers both amused and stunned. The newspaper, founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1941, accidentally published what looked like a ChatGPT editing prompt right inside one of its business stories, a mistake that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The slip-up quickly sparked buzz online, with many wondering how such a mistake made it past the editorial checks. Readers and social media users called it an embarrassing lapse for a newspaper long regarded as Pakistan’s gold standard in journalism.

The mistake showed up in the final paragraph of an article titled “Auto sales rev up in October.” To readers’ surprise, the last line of the story read, “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

The line seemed to be an internal AI-generated editing prompt that was accidentally left in while using a writing tool. While Dawn swiftly corrected the online version, the print edition carried the full text. Many readers spotted this and quickly shared it across social media.

Online Reactions Pour In

Social media quickly filled with reactions. One Reddit user jokingly wrote, “Caught GPT.”

Another commented, “At least now with the help of GPT, Pakis can publish news content in good English. We need to wait for an AI to help their brick brains with reading and understand content.”

A third user added, “Cheating also requires brains.”