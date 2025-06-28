Caught On Camera: Video Captures Moment Man Sets Subway Ablaze Over Divorce | WATCH

A 67-year-old man, whose last name is Won, has been officially charged in Seoul with allegedly firebombing a moving subway train on May 31, an act prosecutors say was motivated by anger over his divorce. The startling attack, which was caught on recently released surveillance footage, caused serious injury and damage to property.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office stated that Won is charged with several serious offences, including attempted murder, setting a moving train on fire, and Railway Safety Act violations.

The fire broke out at approximately 8:42 AM on Line 5 of the Seoul Subway as the train passed through an underwater tunnel between Mapo and Yeouinaru Stations under the Han River. Yonhap News Agency has it that Won allegedly doused a subway car with gasoline and then set his clothes ablaze, sparking a quick spread of fire and panic on board.

No es el metro Balderas, pantitlán, el rosario o indios verdes, es el metro de Seúl: un sujeto provocó un incendio dejando varios lesionados, para que no le vengan a chismear @lopezdoriga @azucenau @CiroGomezL @rivapa_oficial @CarlosLoret y se vayan a tomar fotos los del PRIAN pic.twitter.com/IFV7GvIWqn — (@roro_asesino) June 27, 2025

The arson assault saw 22 of the passengers hospitalised mainly for smoke inhalation, while another 129 people were treated on site. The perpetrator himself was also injured and hospitalized. The fire left an estimated 330 million won (about $240,000 USD) worth of property damages, including damage to one subway car to a large extent - according to The Chosun Daily.

The investigators have found that Won's reason for the harmful act was deep discontent with the verdict in his divorce case. He was arrested by the police and sent to the prosecution on June 9, resulting in his official indictment. The authorities are still investigating the conditions behind the incident to enact preventive measures against similar future attacks and to secure public transport.