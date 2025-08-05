Caught On Camera: Viral Video Captures Body Thrown From Moving Ambulance On Highway

A ghastly and extremely disturbing incident has surfaced in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, where a video allegedly capturing a body being hurled from an ambushing vehicle onto the highway went viral, triggering widespread anger. The event unfolded amidst protests by agitated family members and villagers after the death of a 24-year-old man, Hriday Lal.

Hriday Lal was gravely injured in a fight over a financial deal on August 1st in Balpur Jat village, in the area of the Gonda Dehat Kotwali police station. He was taken to Lucknow for treatment, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday. News of his death sparked fury in the village when family and locals blocked the highway at Lucknow-Gonda in protest.

As police were trying to control the angry mob, an ambulance bringing the body of Hriday Lal from Lucknow sped away. Horrifically, a figure hanging on the door of the ambulance was spotted pushing Hriday Lal's body, which was still on a stretcher, onto the road before the ambulance sped away. The dreadful moment was caught on camera and went viral within minutes on all social media.

In UP's Gonda, a video of body of a man on stretcher being dragged from the rear end of an ambulance has surfaced. Seconds later, the body along with the stretcher was dropped on the road as cops scrambled. Police claim family members did this to protest on the road. pic.twitter.com/AWiX8pMYDL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 5, 2025

Seeing the body lying deserted on the highway, relatives and villagers were left shocked, with women collapsing in tears alongside the victim.

Police found it difficult to maintain order but managed to pacify the crowd eventually. The body was then put in a small lorry and shipped for last rites.

CO City Anand Rai said four named accused in the first assault case have been arrested. He also elaborated that initial investigations indicate that some people urged the family members accompanying the body in the ambulance to deliberately throw the body on the road with the view to intensifying the road blockade. Police have filed legal action in the case and have assured that stringent action will be taken against the culprits, with a complete investigation in hand.