Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945565https://zeenews.india.com/viral/caught-on-cctv-teen-student-slaps-punches-math-teacher-over-exam-grade-in-thailand-video-2945565.html
Newsviral
TEACHER ASSAULTED

Caught On CCTV: Teen Student Slaps, Punches Math Teacher Over Exam Grade In Thailand | VIDEO

Shocking video from Thailand showed a 17-year-old student brutally assaulting his math teacher after losing two marks on an exam. The incident has sparked outrage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Caught On CCTV: Teen Student Slaps, Punches Math Teacher Over Exam Grade In Thailand | VIDEOTeen Student Slaps, Punches Math Teacher Over Exam Grade In Thailand

A gruesome case of school violence has come out of Thailand, in which a 17-year-old student allegedly struck his mathematics teacher following a two-mark deduction on a midterm examination. The attack took place on August 5 at a private school in the central province of Uthai Thani and was caught on CCTV footage that went viral afterwards.

The Class 11 student slapped, punched, and kicked his female teacher repeatedly in front of over 20 classmates as a result of receiving a score of 18 out of 20 on his mathematics test.

The student first went to the teacher to ask why he didn't get a full mark, according to the Bangkok Post. The teacher told him, according to the report, that although his answers were correct, he didn't display his working procedure as demanded by the exam. She also advised him to ask other teachers what their grading standards were.

Following a discussion with other teaching staff members, the frustrated student went back into the classroom and insisted that the teacher increase his mark. When she would not, he allegedly kicked a desk and briefly exited the classroom. The 17-year-old re-entered the room several minutes later and was demanding an "apology" from the teacher, sources said. When she would not apologise, he launched into a physical attack on her, punching her several times in the face.

The attack, which occurred after school hours, left the teacher bruised in the left eye, with swelling on the head and inflamed ribs, for which she was taken for medical attention. She has subsequently made a police report and is set to present a formal statement later this week. The student has been suspended and has reportedly made a withdrawal request from his enrollment.

ALSO READCaught On Camera: Bullfighter Dies After Goring, Reignites Bullfighting Debate In Colombia | VIDEO

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK