Caught On CCTV: Teen Student Slaps, Punches Math Teacher Over Exam Grade In Thailand | VIDEO

A gruesome case of school violence has come out of Thailand, in which a 17-year-old student allegedly struck his mathematics teacher following a two-mark deduction on a midterm examination. The attack took place on August 5 at a private school in the central province of Uthai Thani and was caught on CCTV footage that went viral afterwards.

The Class 11 student slapped, punched, and kicked his female teacher repeatedly in front of over 20 classmates as a result of receiving a score of 18 out of 20 on his mathematics test.

The student first went to the teacher to ask why he didn't get a full mark, according to the Bangkok Post. The teacher told him, according to the report, that although his answers were correct, he didn't display his working procedure as demanded by the exam. She also advised him to ask other teachers what their grading standards were.

Following a discussion with other teaching staff members, the frustrated student went back into the classroom and insisted that the teacher increase his mark. When she would not, he allegedly kicked a desk and briefly exited the classroom. The 17-year-old re-entered the room several minutes later and was demanding an "apology" from the teacher, sources said. When she would not apologise, he launched into a physical attack on her, punching her several times in the face.

The attack, which occurred after school hours, left the teacher bruised in the left eye, with swelling on the head and inflamed ribs, for which she was taken for medical attention. She has subsequently made a police report and is set to present a formal statement later this week. The student has been suspended and has reportedly made a withdrawal request from his enrollment.

