COLDPLAY

Caught On Kiss Cam: Chris Martin Unintentionally Exposes Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Secret 'Affair' Live At Coldplay Concert | WATCH

What began as a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium turned into a viral scandal as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught in a secret office affair on the Kiss Cam.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Kiss Cam: Chris Martin Unintentionally Exposes Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Secret 'Affair' Live At Coldplay Concert | WATCH Coldplay Concert Turns Into Unexpected Scandal as Office Affair Goes Viral

What was supposed to be a typical evening of music at Boston's Gillette Stadium soon became an online sensation after Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin accidentally revealed a clandestine office affair on the giant screen. The internet hit, taped during a sold-out show, has now inspired spates of gossip and debate on blogs and websites regarding working relationships and personal lives.

Moment Of Truth: Caught On The Kiss Cam

While the concert was underway, with Chris Martin speaking to the audience, cameras swept across the crowds for the ubiquitous "Kiss Cam" feature. When the camera rested on a couple kissing, Martin quipped, "Oh, look at these two." It turns out the pair were none other than Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

The previously unknown couple seemed shocked to realise they were on the big screen. Byron quickly yanked his arm back from Cabot and scurried behind the seats, and Cabot averted his face, both desperately attempting to escape the glare. Their goofy reactions prompted laughter from Martin and the stadium, the singer retorting, "Oh what. either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

The Internet Reacts

The awkward, brief interaction soon fueled speculation on social media websites. Online users cobbled together their identities based on the viral video and LinkedIn profiles and soon verified the duo's well-known positions at Astronomer, a software firm.

Comments ranged from sympathy for Byron's family to snarky remarks about office romance and HR practices:

  • "Ouch, that's gonna suck to explain."
  • "Sorry for the wife, but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."
  • "HR policies will soon be revamped."
  • "A Coldplay show is grounds for divorce on several levels."

Fallout: Public And Personal Fallout

The fallout went beyond cyberspace. Within a matter of hours, Byron's wife allegedly dropped his surname from her Facebook page, indicating quick fallout on the domestic front. Social media followers praised her for taking a quick stance and standing apart from the drama.

Who Is Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot?

  • Andy Byron has been CEO of Astronomer since July 2023. The firm is a software developer, and Byron's tenure is well-documented on professional platforms.
  • Kristin Cabot serves as Chief People Officer at Astronomer, recognised for her capacity to establish trust among employees across all levels, based on her LinkedIn bio.

A Night To Remember

The Coldplay show, intended to bring happiness and wistfulness to thousands, became the unexpected stage for a very public stripping away of a workplace romance. As the saga continues to trend, witnesses are pondering the tense juncture of private affairs and public moments — and how, occasionally, even one evening of live music can turn everything around.

