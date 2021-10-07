Certified Rajini fan! Man rides autorickshaw on two wheels, sets world record - video goes viral

New Delhi: Achieving a milestone or setting records takes a lot of hard work and dedication, the prestigious Guinness World Records has journaled all kinds of records made by people all across the globe. New records are made everyday and old ones are broken.

But the GWR's coial media page recently shared a throwback video of a bollywood-esque style of riding an autorickshaw. That is on just two wheels instead of the three.

The GWR insta page shared a 2016 clip of a Chennai-based autorickshaw driver who rode his three-wheeled vehicle on two wheels thus breaking a record. The video is captioned: "Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit.”

Watch the video here:

The video shows Jagathish M driving his three-wheeled auto on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 kilometres. The video has gone viral and has garnered over 421,589 views and around 73K likes.

The people are reacting to it in various ways but most of the users are amused.

While one user wrote, “Certified Rajni fan,” another commented, "This is normal In India.”