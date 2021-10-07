हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Certified Rajini fan! Man rides autorickshaw on two wheels, sets world record - video goes viral

The Guinness World Records on their social media page shared an old clip of a Chennai-based autorickshaw driver riding his vehicle on two wheels. Netizens cannot keep calm, watch video here.

Certified Rajini fan! Man rides autorickshaw on two wheels, sets world record - video goes viral
(Image courtesy: Guinness World Records)

New Delhi: Achieving a milestone or setting records takes a lot of hard work and dedication, the prestigious Guinness World Records has journaled all kinds of records made by people all across the globe. New records are made everyday and old ones are broken. 

But the GWR's coial media page recently shared a throwback video of a bollywood-esque style of riding an autorickshaw. That is on just two wheels instead of the three. 

The GWR insta page shared a 2016 clip of a Chennai-based autorickshaw driver who rode his three-wheeled vehicle on two wheels thus breaking a record. The video is captioned: "Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit.”

Watch the video here:

The video shows Jagathish M driving his three-wheeled auto on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 kilometres. The video has gone viral and has garnered over 421,589 views and around 73K likes.

The people are reacting to it in various ways but most of the users are amused. 

While one user wrote, “Certified Rajni fan,” another commented, "This is normal In India.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral newsGuinness World Records
Next
Story

Video of man bathing and feeding snake wins the internet- Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT35S

Why foreign conspiracy against nationalist group ZEE?