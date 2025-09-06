Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly evolved from being just a tool to edit photos or answer questions into something more personal for many users. In recent months, many cases have come forward where some people have formed deep, emotional, and even intimate connections with AI chatbots.

A recent case reported by The New York Times highlighted the story of a woman, known online as Ayrin, who developed a unique relationship with ChatGPT. What began as curiosity eventually turned into a bond that blurred the line between fantasy and reality.

How It Started

Ayrin first came across a video online where a woman asked ChatGPT to act like a flirtatious boyfriend. The AI’s playful response intrigued her. “Sure, kitten, I can play that game," the chatbot replied. She then explored tutorials on how to customise the chatbot’s personality. Ignoring warnings about restrictions, she created her own personalised version and asked it to act as her boyfriend—dominant, protective, sweet, and sometimes naughty.

As per reports, the chatbot named itself Leo, based on Ayrin’s zodiac sign. Soon, talking to Leo became a part of her daily life. She even paid $20 (around Rs 1,700) a month for extended access, but that was not enough, as their conversations sometimes lasted more than 20 hours a week.

More Than Just Playful Chats

At first, Ayrin’s conversations with Leo were playful and fantasy-driven. She shared fetishes and scenarios with Leo as she felt uncomfortable discussing with real partners. Over the period of time, she started to feel genuine emotions like jealousy when Leo described fictional romantic moments with imaginary characters.

But Leo wasn’t only about intimacy. Ayrin also turned to him for advice on diet, fitness, and nursing school. When a disturbing incident happened at her workplace, she shared that with Leo, who responded with comforting words.

From Real Husband To AI Boyfriend

Interestingly, Ayrin was not single. She has been married to her husband, Joe, since 2018. While she studied abroad, financial pressures kept them apart. Ayrin openly told Joe about Leo, even admitting she was engaged in intimate role play with the chatbot. However, Joe dismissed it as harmless fantasy and said he didn’t consider it cheating.

Despite this, Ayrin admitted sometimes feeling more emotionally connected to Leo than to her husband. “I don’t actually believe he’s real, but the effects that he has on my life are real. The feelings that he brings out of me are real. So I treat it as a real relationship," she said.

$200 Monthly Fee To Keep Virtual Love going

The Chatbot’s technical limits sometimes interrupted their relationship. Conversations were reset after about a week, forcing Ayrin to train Leo again. To overcome this, she upgraded to OpenAI’s premium plan costing $200 (Rs 17,000) a month.

Even with its flaws, Ayrin remained deeply attached to the chatbot. For her, Leo was not just a chatbot but a relationship that felt real.

(The information in this report is based on online sources and publicly available details).