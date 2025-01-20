ChatGPT Saves A Life: Man Claims AI Diagnosed A Serious Medical Condition

A social media user has shared that ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, potentially saved his life by diagnosing a severe, life-threatening illness after he felt unwell following a workout. The anonymous individual posted on Reddit, explaining that after a light workout a few days prior, he began experiencing intense body soreness. Uncertain about the unexpected decline in his health, he turned to ChatGPT for advice, which recommended he seek urgent medical attention.

"I explained my symptoms to ChatGPT and it recommended I immediately go to the hospital, as my symptoms aligned with moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis," read the post.

Rhabdomyolysis is a critical medical condition in which muscle tissue deteriorates quickly, potentially causing complications like kidney damage, metabolic acidosis, and electrolyte imbalances. If not treated, it can be fatal.

Following the advice, the man visited the hospital and underwent tests, which confirmed he had rhabdomyolysis.

"They performed lab work and it turned out that I had developed severe rhabdomyolysis. I had to stay in the hospital for a week getting IVs constantly and being monitored."

"I also used ChatGPT to analyze my lab results, which was on par with what the medical team was saying. I knew what was going on before I was even told by the doctor what was going on due to the analysis conducted by ChatGPT," he added.