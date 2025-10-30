‘Chehra Dekho Iska..’: Woman Drags UP Constable By ‘Collar’ After Alleged Molestation; Cop Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Kanpur: A shocking incident from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a police constable was caught misbehaving with a young woman in public. The constable, deployed with a Police Response Vehicle (PRV), allegedly made obscene gestures at the woman as she walked along the road.

Displaying remarkable courage, the woman confronted the constable, tearing his uniform in anger and dragging him by the collar through the street. Another officer at the scene intervened and took him to the police station.

The woman later lodged a complaint, leading to the constable’s arrest and immediate suspension by the Police Commissioner. She told police that she works at a doctor’s residence and was on her way to get stamp paper near GT Road when the constable began harassing her.

In a bid to escape, the constable reportedly tried to conceal his identity by removing his badge and covering his face, but the woman refused to let him go. The entire episode was captured on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and anger.

Police Action In The Matter

Police in Kanpur have taken swift action after a shocking incident involving a constable accused of misbehaving with a woman in public. The constable, posted with a Police Response Vehicle (PRV 4731), has been arrested and suspended following the woman’s complaint.

According to the Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate, the incident took place around 3 p.m. on October 29, 2025. A case has been registered at the Kakadeo Police Station, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke has issued an official statement confirming the action.

As per reports, the woman said she initially ran home in fear and informed her mother and sister about the ordeal. The three later returned to the Gol Chauraha area, where they found the constable, identified as Brajesh, still at the spot. When they tried to record him on camera, he allegedly attempted to snatch their phone and misbehaved again.

During the scuffle, the woman’s bangles broke, injuring her hand. She then grabbed the constable by his collar and held him until help arrived. Her sister called the police helpline number 112, and together they dragged him to the Kakadev Police Station, where an official complaint was filed against him.