Chennai: 39-Year-Old Cardiac Surgeon Dies During Duty Hours, Experts Blame 'Long Working Hours'

In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon in Chennai died after suffering a heart attack while on duty at a hospital.

Dr. Gradlin Roy, a consultant cardiac surgeon at Saveetha Medical College collapsed suddenly during his hospital rounds on Wednesday. His colleagues tried their best to revive him but the efforts went in vain.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, shared the tragic news on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that doctors made every possible attempt to save Dr. Roy. “Colleagues fought valiantly – CPR, urgent angioplasty with stenting, intra-aortic balloon pump, even ECMO. But nothing could reverse the damage from a massive cardiac arrest due to a 100% left main artery blockage,” Dr. Kumar wrote.

The death of Dr. Roy has once again raised concerns about the growing number of young doctors in their 30s and 40s suffering sudden heart attacks. Experts said this is a worrying trend in the medical profession.

According to experts, quoted by NDTV, one of the main reasons for this cause is the demanding nature of the particular job. Many doctors regularly work for 12 to 18 hours a day, and sometimes even stretch to more than 24 hours in one shift. The stress of handling critical cases, the pressure of making life-saving decisions, and the constant fear of medico-legal complications leads to the mental burden.

Doctors themselves often neglect their health. Long hours lead to irregular meals, lack of exercise, and disrupted sleep cycles. Regular medical check-ups are missed, and warning signs of heart disease often go unnoticed.

Experts have highlighted mental health as another factor of this cause. Burnout, depression, and anxiety are common among healthcare workers but are rarely addressed. Over time, this combination of physical neglect and emotional strain increases the risk of cardiac problems.

Friends and colleagues of Dr. Roy described him as a dedicated doctor who cared deeply for his patients.

Experts have suggested young doctors to undergo regular check-ups, and maintain a balanced lifestyle despite the heavy demands of their profession.