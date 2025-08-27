SHOCKING VIDEO: Why Did A Man Sing And Play Beside His Mother's Body After Hacking Her To Death?
A man in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district is suspected of being mentally unstable after he allegedly hacked his mother to death with an axe and then sat singing next to her body for hours.
In a gruesome crime that has stunned locals, a 28-year-old from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district is accused of hacking his mother to death with an axe on Tuesday. The accused, Jeet Ram Yadav, was said to have been spotted by neighbours sitting peacefully beside the body of his mother, singing a song and playing with the sand when the police arrived.
Brutal Attack And Hours-Long Standoff
The horrific attack was reported around 5 a.m. in Bendrerbhadra village, which comes under the Kunkuri police station's jurisdiction. Reports say Yadav kept hitting his 59-year-old mother, Gulabi, with an axe over and over again until she was killed. After the violent attack, he just stayed close to the body for hours, warning anyone who came near. There were hundreds of villagers who were gathered outside the house, but they did nothing because of fear. When the police responded, Yadav purportedly attempted to attack them, too. It took officers almost four hours of tactical manoeuvring and negotiations to eventually overpower and arrest him.
Accused Believed To Be Mentally Unstable
Although the reason for the attack remains unknown, Jashpur SP Shashimohan Singh informed media persons that Yadav seemed mentally unstable. Relatives have told police that his mental health had worsened over the last two years, and he was undergoing treatment from quacks. A case has been lodged, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the devastating incident.
