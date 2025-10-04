SHOCKING Video: ICE Agent HANDCUFFS Chicago Alderperson Inside Hospital Emergency Room | WATCH

A federal immigration official was caught on a viral video grabbing and handcuffing a Chicago elected official within the emergency room of Humboldt Park Health. The altercation took place when Alderperson Jessie Fuentes confronted two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, prompting swift condemnation from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and social media outrage.

Viral Video Captures Hospital ER Confrontation

The widely shared video on social media is of Alderperson Fuentes engaged in a conversation with two men, one of whom had covered his face. In the stern conversation, one of the men—later discovered to be an ICE agent—brusquely pushes the official and promptly shackles her hands with handcuffs.

Also in the north side today.



Ald. Jessie Fuentes was briefly handcuffed by federal agents after demanding a judicial warrant for a man they had arrested.



Video from her team. pic.twitter.com/W3qY1v7lIx — Laura N. Rodríguez Presa (@LAURA_N_ROD) October 3, 2025

The incident has prompted serious concerns regarding the agency's behavior and practices, especially in sensitive community environments such as hospitals. The original person the ICE agents were said to be targeting for detention remains anonymous, as the hospital has not publicly disclosed the person's identity.

Hospital Clarifies ICE Access Policy

As a response to the controversy, the director of Humboldt Park Health has confirmed that federal immigration agents are allowed access into the emergency rooms. The agents, however, are not allowed to enter the operating theatre.

The agents' being in a hospital, however, has been attacked by city officials as a strategy meant to frighten immigrant populations.

Mayor Condemns "Abusive Tactics" And "Assault on Rights"

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made a strong statement on X (formerly Twitter) denouncing the federal agency's actions, describing the event as a direct assault on democratic accountability.

"Chicago's elected officials have a First Amendment right to report on ICE's actions and to inform their constituents of their rights without interference from the federal government," Mayor Johnson said. "Any effort to shut down this work is a direct attack on democratic accountability and an assault on the people of Chicago's rights."

The Mayor also invoked another incident, adding, "ICE arrested a sitting elected official while raiding an emergency room. Earlier today, they used tear gas indiscriminately in the middle of a city street."

He wound down with a stern statement: "ICE's abusive practices have no place in our city, and our elected leaders will keep standing with residents against this move to instill fear and intimidation."

Social Media Backlash: 'America Is In Deep Trouble'

The video circulated rapidly, garnering thousands of comments expressing outrage and dismay over the agent's brusque treatment of a sitting alderwoman.

"Absolutely ridiculous and shameful," wrote one user.

Another commenter added, "America is in deep trouble."

A third user hopped onto hope for accountability, saying, "Those thugs better have charges against them. There was no need to assault her so brutally."

