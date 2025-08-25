China: Delivery Man Hailed A Hero For Saving Trapped Woman With A Blood-Written SOS Note

A Chinese delivery boy, 19, who was on a summer job, has been a hero when his sharp eyesight led him to rescue a woman who was trapped in her apartment for 30 hours. The boy, Zhang Kun, saw a white pillow on which there were emergency numbers written in blood on a street and that led to a rescue that has fascinated social media.

The dramatic event occurred on August 12 in the city of Leshan, Sichuan province. As per news from the South China Morning Post, Zhang was out on a delivery run when he saw the strange scene of a pillow lying on the road with the words "110" (China's police emergency number) and "625" scribbled in dark red liquid. Believing that someone was in serious trouble, he called the police.

Police soon arrived on the scene and, with the assistance of a nearby hotel, deciphered the number "625" as a reference to an apartment unit on the 25th floor of Building 6. They found a woman, last name Zhou, who had mistakenly been locked in her bedroom for more than 30 hours when a gust of wind blew the door closed, crushing the latch. With no phone, food, or water, she had taken an extreme action in hopes of receiving assistance.

A Small Kindness, A Big Return

The woman explained to Red Star News that she had been cleaning her homestay when the accident happened. In a desperate last resort, she bit her own finger and used her own blood to scribble the emergency numbers on a pillow before she tossed it out of the window. "As the police smashed in the door, I was as thrilled as if I were welcoming relatives," Zhou said. She attempted to present Zhang with a reward as a gesture of thanks, but he would have none of it, saying it was "just a small act of kindness."

The story has since circulated widely on Chinese social media. As a token of appreciation of his courageous act, Meituan, the firm Zhang works for, gave him the honorary title of Pioneer Rider and a 2,000 yuan (about $275) reward.

