A peculiar and increasingly viral job termed 'Food Tester' or 'Sensory Evaluation Engineer' in China seems, from an outsider's perspective, like the perfect dream job: fun, flavorful, and high-paying, with pay reaching as much as Rs 1 lakh a month. But behind the astronomical compensation lies a tedious and health-risking profession. Most surprisingly, some firms give a 'Weight Gain Subsidy'—an extra bonus—to employees whose weight increases, looking at it not as a fault but as a sign of their commitment to the job.

High Pay, High Calorie Burden

Snack brands, supermarkets, and food factories employ food testers to check the taste, aroma, color, and texture of new products before their market release. While the monthly income is considerable, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, such work borders on "eating torture."

Extreme Consumption: Test subjects have to taste an immense amount of food. In one day, testers can be asked to taste as many as 50 servings of ice cream or eat kilograms of meat. According to a tester named Mei Wan, he consumes approximately 2.5 kgs of samples in a single morning, which is equivalent to the full-day calorie need for an average adult.

The Paradox Of The Weight Gain Subsidy

Perhaps the most unusual and tempting aspect of the job is the incentive tied to weight gain: since testers are required to consume high volumes of various products, rapid weight gain is a common initial side effect—one report cited a 10 kg gain in the first month of employment.

Some companies, instead of punishing employees for it, hail this weight gain as testimony to hard work and professional commitment. According to reports, in some instances, they offer an extra bonus for every half-kilogram increase; thus, weight gain becomes a monetary advantage.

Beyond Taste: Scientific Reporting And Health Risks

The role significantly surpasses mere consumption and requires rigorous scientific scrutiny, posing serious health risks.

Detailed reporting: After tasting sessions, testers have to write long reports that determine a product's viability in the market. All reports have to be done to the last detail, from flavor profile, texture, aftertaste to the visual appeal of the product—a task that is as attentive as a scientific experiment.

Health and Safety Risks: The job involves serious health hazards since the testers can inadvertently consume samples containing traces of harmful elements or substances causing severe allergic reactions.

Companies curtail this by instituting policies of obligatory medical tests and keeping comprehensive records of even the slightest physical reactions, highlighting the highly vulnerable nature of this profession.

