China’s Drone Show Sets Guinness World Record With 11,787 Drones, Internet Says 'Masterpiece'

A spectacular drone show in China's Chongqing, from June 16, 2025 has recently gone viral on social media, attracting a lot of buzz from the internet. The record-breaking event had a total of 11,787 drones lit up the night sky, creating the largest aerial image formed by multirotor drones and leaving the viewers awestruck.

This dazzling display earned Chongqing Broadcasting Media Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. an official Guinness World Record.

The event marked the 28th anniversary of Chongqing’s establishment as China’s fourth municipality. Organizers said the show was designed to showcase the city’s development and highlight its integration of the low-altitude economy with cultural tourism.

The sheer scale of the performance required the presence of two Guinness World Records adjudicators on-site to verify the achievement.

In the sky, drones formed breathtaking images of leaping dolphins, towering mountains, a giant tree, a life-size cityscape, and even a cheerful young girl with pigtails waving at the audience. The dazzling formations were visible for miles, leaving spectators astonished.

Even in the finale, when thousands of drones descended back to the ground in perfect harmony, it became part of the spectacle.

Though the record was set months ago, videos and photos of the drone show have resurfaced and gone viral, with viewers worldwide praising China’s technological innovation and artistic creativity.

On Instagram, users described the performance as “a masterpiece in the sky” and “the future of celebrations”. X (formerly twitter) users also joined in, calling it “next-level creativity” and applauding China for pushing the limits of both art and technology.