Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993705https://zeenews.india.com/viral/china-s-high-tech-healthcare-goes-viral-robots-ai-and-3d-surgery-dazzle-online-2993705.html
Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

China’s High Tech Healthcare Goes Viral: Robots, AI And 3D Surgery Dazzle Online

In a viral video, China’s rapid medical advancement is on full display, showing robots, AI systems and futuristic hospital setups that have amazed viewers online.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

China’s High Tech Healthcare Goes Viral: Robots, AI And 3D Surgery Dazzle OnlineScreen Grab: ( X )

Viral Video: A video claiming to show the stark difference between healthcare in China and India has gone viral, provoking widespread discussion online about technological progress, public investment and the future of medical infrastructure. 

The clip dramatically titled, 'China’s hospital in 2025 vs India’s hospital in 2025' shows a Chinese medical facility equipped with advanced robotics and AI systems, contrasted with a satirical and exaggerated portrayal of Indian hospitals still struggling with basic issues.

The video begins with footage of a Chinese hospital where robots help patients remove their shoes, AI enabled systems deliver medicines, and surgeries can reportedly be streamed in 3D, resembling a futuristic Netflix like experience. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The visuals highlight automated patient management, smart diagnostic tools and seamless integration of technology into routine medical care. According to the doctor who posted the video, such features are becoming increasingly common across China’s newer urban hospitals.

Why China Appears Ahead

China’s significant lead stems from decades of high public spending on health, strong industrial policy, faster adoption of AI and robotics, and the construction of large scale smart hospitals, especially in major cities. China’s push for automation from robotic surgeries to AI supported treatment planning has positioned it as a global leader in medical technology.

India, meanwhile, faces challenges such as population pressure, funding gaps, and outdated public facilities. While private hospitals in metros are technologically advanced, access remains uneven across states.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Goa
Four Held In Goa Nightclub Inferno; Eyewitness Blames Pyro Gun For Blaze
Russia Su-75 Checkmate
Is Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate A Strategic Illusion? Why The Jet Can’t Fly
Madhya Pradesh
MP: 10 Maoists Including KB Division Commander Surrender In Balaghat
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar Police Attach Rs 1 Cr House Of Drug Peddler In Major NDPS Crackdown
Goa Fire
Who Is Saurabh Luthra? ‘Owner’ Of Goa Nightclub Where Deadly Fire Killed 25
IndiGo Crisis
How IndiGo’s Operational Collapse Exposes Fragility Of India’s Aviation Sector
Cyclone Ditwah
Death Toll Rises To 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclone In Sri Lanka
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Operate 1,630 Flights On Sunday, Major Cancellations Continue
US-India visit
US Top Diplomat Allison Hooker To Visit Delhi, Bengaluru From Dec 7-11
Armed Forces Flag Day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Armed Forces Flag Day, Unveils Flag Pin