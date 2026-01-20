Chinese Wedding Goes Viral As Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters, They Have Pair Twin Uncles

An extraordinarily rare wedding has taken place in China, where twin brothers married twin sisters. Adding to the uniqueness of the occasion, both families also have a pair of twin uncles. A wedding photo capturing all four sets of twins recently went viral online, amassing more than 10 million views, as per the reports of South China Morning Post.

Mainland media outlet Jiupai News reported that the two couples only learned on their wedding day that their uncles were also twins.The wedding host described the coincidence as a “miracle,” while guests were also astonished and thrilled after discovering the matter.

One villager said that in over 60 years of his life, he had never witnessed anything like it before and whished the couples a lifetime happiness.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Both couples, who are in their twenties, come from Fuyang in Anhui province in central China, reported South China Morning Post citing Jimu News.

The two families live near each other, but despite their parents having met 20 years ago, they were not closely acquainted at the time.

In 2022, the Shan sisters were introduced to the Song brothers through a matchmaker.

The elder sister said they initially felt they were too young to begin a relationship, but eventually gave in to the brothers’ persistent pursuit.

She also said that her in-laws sometimes get confused and mix her up with her younger sister. Even her own parents also get confused while recognizing the twin brothers.

Having said that, both the couples rarely confuse each other because of years of spending time together have made them more familiar with each other's appearances and personalities.

The twin brothers live in separate homes located in different areas. Now, the two families are reportedly seeking to secure a Guinness World Record for being “a family with four pairs of twins”.

Their story has caused a buzz on mainland social media.

One social media user said, "There truly are bizarre coincidences in the world. This is a perfect example of good things coming in pairs."

Another noted, "Imagine if these two couples each had a pair of twins. I wonder how packed this big family would be."

Studies indicate that the likelihood of having twins is influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, and the probability differs depending on the type of twins.

Although having multiple sets of identical twins within the same family is exceedingly rare, factors such as a mother’s physique, age, diet, and family background can affect the chances of twin births.