'G-Rated Hindi Abuse': Viral Video Of American Scholar Targeting Trump Sparks Laughter | WATCH

A video excerpt from an interview with American political scientist Carol Christine Fair has gone viral on social media after she called US President Donald Trump a Hindi abuse. Interviewed by Pakistan-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada, Fair's tirade has generated a flurry of responses on social media.

A Pessimistic Outlook on the Trump Administration

In the viral video, Pirzada queries Fair regarding the US position in support of India as a counter to China. Although Fair starts off talking about the intricate history of the US bureaucracy's relationship with India, her tone changes when she talks about the Trump administration.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She states, "The optimist part of me would hope the bureaucracy is going to get it together, but the pessimist part of me says this is six months and we've had four years of this. of this." trailed off with the expletive Hindi term.

Christine Fair called Donald Trump a 'Chutiya' in an interview with Moeed Pirzada! pic.twitter.com/Qsv0CTpxor — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 25, 2025

Moeed Pirzada, who had been keeping a straight face, couldn't help but laugh, the instant of his reaction soon becoming the highlight of the viral clip.

Social Media Erupts

The clip has been shared extensively on social media, with people responding with a range of amusement and astonishment. One reader posted, "Someone finally referred to Trump by his official title," with another commenting that the term would be "added to the English dictionary" shortly. The incident has raised a lighthearted debate on the globalisation of language and the employment of slurs in political discourse.

ALSO READ | Beyond The Call Of Duty: A Glimpse Into The Dramatic Rescue In Ladakh Led By Kiren Rijiju's Team | VIDEO