Cooking On Airplane? Passenger Prepares Pasta Mid-Flight, Sparks Outrage Online | Video Viral

A viral video showing a passenger making gnocchi from scratch mid-flight has sparked a heated debate online. The clip has people talking about airline etiquette, food safety, and what counts as acceptable viral content.

Katie Brooks, a pasta enthusiast from San Diego who also teaches pasta-making workshops, shared the video with the caption: “POV: You hate airplane food so you make it yourself.”

In the footage, Brooks mixes flour and water by hand in a small bowl, kneads the dough, and rolls it into four long pieces. She then cuts the dough into bite-sized gnocchi using a scraper and shapes them on a gnocchi board.

The final shot shows a plate of freshly made gnocchi, all prepared from her airplane seat. The video has already racked up over 8.1 million views and is spreading rapidly across social media.

While some praised Brooks for her creativity and cooking skills, others criticized her for being careless. Many raised concerns about allergens, especially in the confined cabin.

One commenter wrote, “As a mom of a child with a severe wheat allergy, I’m shocked. Please don’t do this on a plane where air is recycled and medical help is far away.”

Some users also questioned airline security rules. One passenger pointed out that TSA once confiscated their jar of nuts for having a “sharp lid,” while Brooks appeared to carry a metal scraper without any issues.



Mixed Reactions Online

Some flagged cultural double standards. “God forbid an Indian did the same, the comment section would’ve gone crazy. The double standards are real,” a user argued.

Another doubted and said, 'will that be eaten raw'? others highlighted their concern for hygiene.

Another questioned 'how they can let her do this'.

While entertaining, Brooks’ video also raises questions about proper behavior on flights. Airlines usually advise passengers against bringing extra equipment or doing activities that might bother others.

Concerns about allergens and safety rules also determine what foods and utensils can be brought on board.