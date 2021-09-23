'Corona vaccine le lo': Man spotted selling vaccines like vegetable vendor, video goes viral

New Delhi: As India marches towards its goal to vaccinate all adult population against the sometimes deadly novel coronavirus, a video of a man urging people to take COVID-19 vaccine has caught the eye of the internet. The unusual thing is that the man is calling out for the vaccines on the road like a vegetable vendor.

The less than a minute long video has left social media users in splits as the man shouts st the top of his voice gathering attention of passersby asking them to take thier vaccines.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Vaccine Le lo... Bhai vaccine le lo This is how INDIA achieved 2.25 cr vaccine. Salute pic.twitter.com/7ajgaOlMgD — Kumar Saurabh (@iKumarSaurabh) September 18, 2021

“Chalo bhai vaccine.. corona vaccine.. pehla dose ho chuka, doosra dose le lo,” (Yes, corona vaccine, done with the first, take the second) the man is heard shouting. In a typical vendor-like fashion he says, “Sabhi ne vaccine le li hai. Aap reh gaye. Chalo is taraf. Vaccine.. vaccine.. Chalo bhai corona vaccine. Jaan bachane vali vaccine."

The origin of the video is unclear but it is said to be from Gujarat.