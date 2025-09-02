A viral video pointing out the grueling commuting ordeal in Gurgaon shows a bunch of office employees piggybacking on the rear of a mini truck as they drive through a waterlogged road. The viral video, which was widely shared on social media, drew outrage from netizens who called the employees "corporate majdoor" (corporate labourers).

Heavy Rain And Waterlogging Paralyse The City

The video shows the grim state after more than 100 millimeters of rain lashed the city on Monday evening, resulting in monstrous traffic jams and general flooding. As the mini truck drives through the flooded street, the clip gives a view of the passengers in it, who are holding onto the roof of the vehicle for support as they take the adventurous ride.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

DDMA Issues Advisory For Work-From-Home

As a reaction to the mayhem, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory for Tuesday, suggesting corporate offices and private institutions adopt a work-from-home policy and schools hold online classes. The deputy commissioner of the city also went on social media to appeal to the public to refrain from unnecessary travel and be cautious.

Massive Rains Reveal Gurgaon's Infrastructure Shortcomings

Gurugram's financial district came to a virtual standstill as intense rainfall caused extensive waterlogging and massive traffic jams, stranding thousands of commuters for several hours. The downpour, which drowned important routes under two to three feet of water, once again revealed the city's ongoing battle with monsoon readiness.

Traffic Helplines Swamped With Distress Calls

The infrastructure of the city was stretched to its limits as the rain deluged drainage networks, resulting in colossal chaos. As per a report by Times of India, the traffic police helpline itself received around 200 distress calls till 7:30 p.m. alone. The locals called for assistance with stuck cars, breakdowns, and direction, pointing towards the utter paralysis of the city. The accident has again sparked criticism of the authorities' inability to solve the city's chronic waterlogging problems despite its status as a prime financial and corporate hub.

ALSO READ | Is This The End Of Commuting? 'Gurujam' Leaves Thousands Stranded As Heavy Rain Paralyses Gurgaon | Viral Videos