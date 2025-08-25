Couple Expresses Love On Fuel Tank, Road Safety Takes Backseat, Ends Up With Rs 2,500 Challan

A viral video from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has brought a young couple under spotlight for performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle.

The shocking clip showed a woman sitting on the fuel tank of the bike while tightly hugging the rider as they rode through a busy road in broad daylight.

The incident took place on Ramgarhtal Road and was captured by bystanders, who later shared it on social media. In the video, the man can be seen wearing a helmet, but the woman is sitting in an extremely unsafe position.

Soon after the clip spread across online platforms, police traced the motorcycle and issued a challan of Rs 2,500 for violation of traffic rules.

Confirming the action, SP Traffic Sanjay Kumar said, “The motorcycle was identified, and a challan was issued to the rider.”

The video has sparked sharp criticism from netizens, with many calling out the couple for risking not only their own lives but also the safety of others on the road.

One user wrote, “Social media craze for fame is ruining common sense. They don’t realise how dangerous such acts can be.”

Another user commented, “Police should not just issue challans but also suspend their driving license for such reckless behaviour.”

This is not the first time such reckless stunts have gone viral. Just last week, UP Police had shared a video on X (formerly twitter). Romeo & Juliet tried a bike sequel in Noida" also wrote, "This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song”, UP Police quoted.

According to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data, India recorded over 1.68 lakh road accident deaths in 2022, the highest ever in a single year.

Police have urged people, especially youngsters, to act responsibly and avoid such stunts on public roads.