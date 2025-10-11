Couple Risks Everything For Viral Reel As Train Speeds By: ‘The Last Dance’, Watch As Clip Makes Round On Social Media

The pursuit of social media fame is pushing some people to take extreme risks, and filming reels on railway tracks has become a dangerous trend among youngsters. Despite several fatal accidents, the craze shows no signs of slowing down, instead it intensifies.

A recent viral video captures a couple dancing to the Bhojpuri song Fefda Khatam Ge right beside a railway track, seemingly ignoring the dangers around them.

The clip shows them standing dangerously close as a Vande Bharat train speeds past, putting their lives at serious risk. While the video may seem entertaining, experts warn that such stunts are highly unsafe and could have deadly consequences.

For a few seconds of social media fame, people are now risking their lives. Dancing on active Railway Bridges with trains speeding right behind them.



One Slip, One gust of Wind… and it’s Over. pic.twitter.com/uyifgZBw6Q — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) October 10, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked widespread concern and debate. The post came with the caption, “For a few seconds of social media fame, people are now risking their lives. Dancing on active Railway Bridges with trains speeding right behind them. One Slip, one gust of wind, and it’s over." One comment added, “One wrong step and it’s not ‘content,’ it’s tragedy."

Users reacted strongly, highlighting the dangers of such stunts. One wrote, “I just can’t wrap my head around prioritising likes or views over your actual safety and future. A digital moment fades so fast, but the consequences of those dangerous stunts stick around forever, if you’re even around to see them fade."

Another user suggested stricter penalties: “If anyone is making reels on railway lines or dangerous places, the government should at least fine 5 Lakhs or more or id suspension." Others emphasized the recklessness of such acts, with one stating, “Infinite downside, zero upside.

That’s not risk-taking, it’s Russian roulette with extra steps," and another observing, “It’s all about money. Joblessness and easy-to-make low-IQ content are a deadly combination."

Questions were also raised about safety and infrastructure misuse. One user asked, “How did they access the walkway? That should be utilised only during an evacuation."

Another expressed concern over broader consequences: "I'm honestly actually more worried about the unnecessary trauma, bad record, suspensions, loss of pay to hardworking train & rail staff plus damage to the valuable train, tracks, bridge, structures, electrical equipment, repair, cleaning, medical, legal, labour costs, etc."