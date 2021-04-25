हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police

COVID-19 lockdown: Mumbai police sends cake to woman who didn't go out to celebrate birthday amid restrictions

Mumbai Police knows how to appreciate its citizens for their responsible behaviour.

Credits:Twitter

New Delhi: Mumbai Police has a nice hand on social media platforms and it never fails to amaze the users with its quirky posts and gestures. One such act of generosity was shown by Mumbai Police when a Twitter user tweeted to them that her friends are asking for a birthday party but she decided to not go out as there is a COVID-19-induced lockdown in the city.

After the tweet, Mumbai Police messaged the girl and asked for her phone number and address saying that the local police officials wanted to talk to her to appreciate her responsible behavior. 

However, Mumbai Police had more than an appreciation talk in their plan as they also sent a cake to the girl as a token of appreciation. On the cake, they wrote 'responsible citizen'. They shared the news on their official Twitter handle and said, "Just a small token of our appreciation for you being a responsible citizen & staying home on your special day."

 

