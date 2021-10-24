Dabur’s new ad on Karwa Chauth featuring same-sex couple sparks controversy on social media- Watch

New Delhi: As the festival of Karwa Chauth is almost here, Dabur’s has rolled out its new ad on Fem Creme Gold Bleach. This ad is not like the others, the company has tried to take a step forward in a positive direction with this advertisement. The ad features a same-sex couple celebrating the festival with utmost enthusiasm.

The advertisement starts with two women getting ready for the day by applying the Fem bleach. In the meantime both the woman starts discussing the significance of the festival and the reason behind it, when an elder woman approaches the duo and hands them bright red-colored sarees to wear on the day.

Till now in the advertisements, it's unclear that the duo is a same-sex couple. The big revelation happens when in the next shot they are performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth and turn the decorated puja thali towards each other.

The inclusivity and the spirit of love in this progressive commercial are beautiful, but it still has left the internet divided. While many have hailed the company’s efforts for their pro-LGBTQ ad promoting same-sex couples and relationships, others have accused the company of hurting their cultural sentiments.

Watch the Dabur advertisment here:

Some netizens also pointed out that even though the ad is taking a positive step in relation to the same-sex couple, it still reenforces the society’s obsession with fair skin, which is also wrong. Few even slammed the brand for promoting fair skin in their commercial.