Dancer dress

Dancer changes outfit mid-performance, leaves netizens stunned: Watch

The video was uploaded by filmmaker Shirish Kunder and left netizens stunned

Dancer changes outfit mid-performance, leaves netizens stunned: Watch
File photo (Screenshot)

A video of a dancers swift outfit change on the dance floor has gone viral on the internet. In this video, she enters in apparently the wrong outfit but her sudden transformation on the dance floor leaves netizens stunned.

Commentators said that she had the wrong dress on. Her partner looked visibly disappointed and the crowd burst out in laughter at the situation. 

Although her dance partner was disappointed that she showed up for the performance in a different dress, he still carried on with the performance.

Few moments after the dance commenced, the partner and the audience were left shocked as the woman dancer had changed her outfit in a split second on the dance floor.

It all happened in a fraction of seconds that no one even saw that coming, following which the crowd also went crazy.

Watch here and try to find out how she did the act:

 

The video garnered 2258 likes so far and many left their reactions to this video in the comments section. Some have been able to decipher how she changed her outfit while the rest are left guessing.

 

