/Dangerous social media trend: Youth are using a Chinese app to instantly shut down moving e-rickshaws in India

One dangerous trend in social media has appeared in India when youngsters use a Chinese mobile application in order to remotely disable moving electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) and electric scooters. The videos of the pranks spread quickly through such platforms as Instagram, YouTube, X, and Reddit. Although some netizens consider the trend to be an act of revenge or karma from the reckless driving of e-rickshaw operators, specialists in the field of security and citizens warn about the dangers posed by the stunt.
This trend works with a legit software utility called BAT-BMS, which was created by the Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. It functions as a Battery Management System with a possibility to monitor real-time battery statistics (voltage, temperature, current, etc.) through Bluetooth within a range of 10 to 15 meters.
The function that is used to perform the stunt is the remote power toggle. The problem is that many budget e-rickshaws and cheap imported electric scooters in India use Chinese batteries that lack even basic cybersecurity standards. Often, there is no password authentication, and the devices work with an open, unencrypted Bluetooth connection.
पूरे ई-रिक्शा 'Tirrii' समाज में BAT-BMS ऐप की वजह से दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ है।— Nilesh (@Drx_Nilesh7) July 1, 2026
BAT-BMS ऐप के जरिए आप अपने आस पास के ई- रिक्शा को ब्लूटूथ के साथ कनेक्ट कर उसे कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं।
अपने फोन से ही ई रिक्सा को बंद कर सकते है pic.twitter.com/dKHbfcWg8H
Amateur mischief-makers are using the app to locate vehicles nearby, connect to their battery management system right away, and simply flick the “discharge” button in the app, causing all the power of the car to disappear immediately.
Videos going viral on social media platforms, including Instagram, bear captions such as "Bohot pareshan kiya hai tirri walon ne, ab inki rail banegi" (e-rickshaw drivers have caused enough trouble, now they will suffer), portraying the deadly hack as revenge on bad traffic conductors.
But, in fact, the situation seems even more predatory. Some of the clips even portray the victims, drivers, desperately trying to convince teenage pranksters to leave their cars alone. Other times, the victim drivers said they were forced to pay some tech-savvy bystanders between ₹100 and ₹200 in order to get the power to turn the car back on remotely.
This dangerous trend has caused an uproar among the Internet community, with netizens reminding them of the deadly consequences of the stunt on the busy streets of India.
"Imagine if it stops in the middle of a road... it can kill people... stop this s**t," one user commented on X.
Another user observed how it has affected vulnerable individuals: "Masti for some, but livelihood of others. They too are humans, and that e-rickshaw is the only means of earning."
Whereas it is reported that the BAT-BMS application has been withdrawn from the Apple iOS App Store due to complaints received, it continues to be easily accessible on the Google Play Store through Android phones.
Cybersecurity experts and public safety advocates have called for urgent intervention by advocating the installation of firmwares to secure connections on the vehicles’ Bluetooths and stricter digital storefronts.
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