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  • /Dangerous social media trend: Youth are using a Chinese app to instantly shut down moving e-rickshaws in India

Dangerous social media trend: Youth are using a Chinese app to instantly shut down moving e-rickshaws in India

An alarming new viral trend in India shows teenagers using a Chinese battery management app called BAT-BMS to remotely switch off moving e-rickshaws via unsecured Bluetooth connections, sparking massive public safety concerns.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Dangerous social media trend: Youth are using a Chinese app to instantly shut down moving e-rickshaws in India
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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