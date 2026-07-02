/Dangerous social media trend: Youth are using a Chinese app to instantly shut down moving e-rickshaws in India

One dangerous trend in social media has appeared in India when youngsters use a Chinese mobile application in order to remotely disable moving electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) and electric scooters. The videos of the pranks spread quickly through such platforms as Instagram, YouTube, X, and Reddit. Although some netizens consider the trend to be an act of revenge or karma from the reckless driving of e-rickshaw operators, specialists in the field of security and citizens warn about the dangers posed by the stunt.