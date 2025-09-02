What If It Was A Terrorist? Viral Video Of Man Urinating On Runway Sparks Major Security Concerns | WATCH

A bizarre and shocking incident has surfaced from Darbhanga Airport in Bihar, where a viral video shows an old man relieving himself on the runway, barely meters from a parked plane. The video, which has caused widespread outrage on social media, was said to have been shot by a pilot from the cockpit.

The 9-second video widely shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the man in the white kurta-pajama urinating in a green field near the tarmac. In the backdrop, other passengers are lined up to board the aircraft while a voice that is perceived to be the pilot laughs. The accident has brought airport security and civility into sharp focus.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Airports Authority Of India Still To Respond

The video has been viewed more than 285,000 times, with social media users responding in a combination of laughter and worry. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has as yet not released an official response to the incident. It is as yet unknown whether the man was a passenger or staffer, or from which airline's cockpit the clip was shot.

PM Modi To Open Commercial Operations

Meanwhile, situated close to the Indian Air Force airbase at Chunapur, the airport is poised to start commercial flights to Delhi and Kolkata under the Central government's UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport and flag off the first commercial flight on September 15.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) validated that the temporary terminal building is in the last stage of construction. The building has been made in such a way that it can cater to heavy passenger traffic, equipped with six check-in counters and a conveyor belt for smooth functioning.

Officials Assure Timely Completion

Deputy CM Chaudhary, along with Union Minister Lallan Singh and other officials, visited the site on Friday. He emphasized that all outstanding work be completed by the deadline of September 5. Officials in turn promised him that the construction would be done by the due date to allow for the inauguration to be done on time.

ALSO READ | Will It Be A Repeat Of 2023? The Yamuna Is Rising Again, And Encroachments May Be A Ticking Time Bomb