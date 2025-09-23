Dating Scam Alert In Bengaluru: Bars Accused Of Hiring Girls To Lure Lonely Men, Reddit Exposes

A Reddit user has raised an alert about a so-called “dating scam” in Bengaluru. According to the post, some bars and restaurants hire college girls to work with them in collusion, drawing unsuspecting men and then handing them bills far higher than what they actually ordered.

The Redditor claimed that one such bar in Kadubeesanahalli asks these students to create fake profiles on dating apps, invite their matches to the spot, and later leave them shocked with inflated bills running into thousands of rupees.

“There is one bar in blr called ’Blr Chakna bar’ Which is in kadubeesanahalli. These people hire college students to create profiles on dating apps and lure their matches into this bar, only to stick them with bills worth thousands of rupees," it said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

READ HERE- CLICK TO READ

The social media user further detailed how one of his friends was conned of thousands of rupees in this scam.

The user shared that his friend went on a date with a girl at the bar, where she ordered drinks worth nearly ₹3,000 on at least four occasions. He claimed these places keep a separate food and drinks menu, made only for such targets, with prices heavily marked up to trap people who come there on dates.

“It’s obvious the drinks being ordered are fake, and one of my friends was scammed this way. The girl ordered alcohol worth rupees 3k 4 times and it was not even alcohol.

These people have separate food and drinks menu which is way too much costly specially prepared for the victims who came on date there. Please stay alert!" it added.

This scam isn’t new. Social media and Reddit are filled with stories from men who say they lost money after meeting women through dating apps. The trick is simple – the woman insists on meeting only at a certain restaurant.

Once there, she orders food and usually drinks, then makes an excuse to leave. In the end, the man is left paying an inflated bill.