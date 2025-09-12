Deadlier Than Sharks?: This Tiny Fish Can Leap At 60 km/h, Can Prove Lethal...

Sharks are usually seen as the most dangerous creatures in the sea, but the Needlefish can be even more deadly. Slim and fragile-looking, it has a sharp, pointed beak that can cause serious injuries.

Needlefish attacks have been reported around the world, sometimes leading to death. Its speed is its most notable feature, allowing it to swim near the surface and leap over obstacles at up to 60 km/h. The danger comes when these obstacles include humans or boats, as its beak can pierce the body and cause severe wounds.

These attacks are rarely aggressive; they are usually defensive. Needlefish are often attracted to lights at night and strike when they feel threatened.

The wounds caused by Needlefish are often deep, and sometimes pieces of their beaks remain stuck in the victim. For people living on Pacific islands, these fish are seen as more dangerous than sharks, as locals spend a lot of time in shallow waters and small boats.

Although attacks are rare, serious cases have been reported. Last year in Indonesia, a boy survived after a Needlefish pierced his throat. In 2018, a naval cadet in Thailand died from an attack. In 2014, a Russian tourist in Vietnam was left paralysed when the fish’s sharp beak pierced his neck and lodged in his spinal cord — a shocking case, as Needlefish usually pierce prey directly.

Experts warn that visitors to areas with Needlefish need to be extremely careful. Their speed and sharp beaks make them a hidden danger, and a casual encounter with these “living spears” can turn deadly in an instant