Delhi Cab Goes Viral For 1BHK-Like Interior, Free Snacks & Drinks For Passengers

A woman's Uber ride has gone viral on social media after she posted pictures of the lavish and cozy interior of the cab, likening it to a "1 BHK" (one-bedroom apartment). The cab, manned by Abdul Qadeer, had an array of facilities that was truly amazing — ranging from cold beverages, water bottles, and snacks to toys, generic medicines, and even a dustbin — and all neatly organised with shelves and holders fixed on the back of the front seats. What is more, all these facilities were offered to travelers for free.

A touch of personality was added to the experience by a feedback diary that encouraged comments from passengers and a newspaper clipping of Qadeer's outstanding service as an Uber driver, proudly mounted above the driver's seat.

"Literally travelling in a 1BHK today. Hands down the coolest Uber ride ever!" the passenger captioned her viral post.

Literally traveling in a 1bhk today. Hands down the coolest Uber ride ever! pic.twitter.com/O3cHSF30o2 — Akaanksha Shenoy (@shennoying) April 25, 2025

Social Media Applauds Driver's Ingenuity — But Raises Safety Questions

Social media users were quick to applaud Qadeer's creativity and dedication. Many commented that they would happily pay extra to experience such hospitality during their commute.

"You’re not paying him the fare, you’re paying him the rent," one user joked.

Another noted the thoughtful addition: "That feedback book is in the seat pocket."

But some users expressed concerns regarding safety. One user cautioned that the holders and shelves would be dangerous in the event of rapid braking or accidents, leading to injury of passengers.

"For all the cuteness people are pouring over, that car is a safety hazard for anyone travelling in the backseat," the user said.

In spite of the mixed responses, Abdul Qadeer's gestures have captured the hearts of online users, many of whom lauded his sincerity in making commuting a memorable moment.