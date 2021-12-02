Delhi girl’s scooty number plate has SEX and that makes it difficult for her

People sometimes spend exorbitant amount of money to get their favourite vehicle number plates. For example, 001 or 007 or even 1234, are among people’s favourites. But there has to be some prefix to these numbers like DL 4C or UP 16E and so on. However, nobody thought that a number plate can also be the reason for harassment.

As per a report in DailyO, a Delhi girl is being called ‘shameless’ by her neighbours because of the number plate of her scooty. Actually, she was gifted a scooty by her father to make her commute easier from Janakpuri to Noida. She used to travel via metro. But all her dreams came crushing down because of the number of her vehicle which is DL3SEX****.

The Indian society is so skeptical about sex that they can’t tolerate the word even on a number plate.

The girl told the publication that her neighbourhood aunties call her ‘besharam’ and bully her.

READ | Viral Video of beautiful, young girl cutting potatoes floors internet

The problem is not likely to go away anytime soon as the RTO department issues unique series for vehicles in every district, and changing it would mean disrupting the sequence. So, the poor girl can only hope for more sensitised neighbours.

Live TV