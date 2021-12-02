हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Delhi girl’s scooty number plate has SEX and that makes it difficult for her

A Delhi girl has been facing a lot of problems because of her scooty's unique number plate.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

People sometimes spend exorbitant amount of money to get their favourite vehicle number plates. For example, 001 or 007 or even 1234, are among people’s favourites. But there has to be some prefix to these numbers like DL 4C or UP 16E and so on. However, nobody thought that a number plate can also be the reason for harassment.

As per a report in DailyO, a Delhi girl is being called ‘shameless’ by her neighbours because of the number plate of her scooty. Actually, she was gifted a scooty by her father to make her commute easier from Janakpuri to Noida. She used to travel via metro. But all her dreams came crushing down because of the number of her vehicle which is DL3SEX****.

The Indian society is so skeptical about sex that they can’t tolerate the word even on a number plate.

The girl told the publication that her neighbourhood aunties call her ‘besharam’ and bully her.

The problem is not likely to go away anytime soon as the RTO department issues unique series for vehicles in every district, and changing it would mean disrupting the sequence. So, the poor girl can only hope for more sensitised neighbours.

