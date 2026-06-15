/A severe storm, yet zero waterlogging: The viral video forcing a harsh reality check on Delhi-NCR's monsoon claims

As noted in the caption to the viral post, what is surprising is that while foreign cities such as Chicago withstand adverse effects such as extreme weather conditions, their Indian counterparts quickly fail and get paralyzed due to waterlogging, kilometers of traffic congestion, and power outage after minimal rainfall. The veteran asked many probing questions on lessons that the Indian municipal corporation can learn from the city’s drainage infrastructure and how the Delhi-Gurugram area can reinforce itself through proper urbanization.