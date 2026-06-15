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A severe storm, yet zero waterlogging: The viral video forcing a harsh reality check on Delhi-NCR's monsoon claims

A viral video by Army veteran Yash Mor showcasing Chicago's storm resilience has sparked a fierce online debate over chronic waterlogging in Delhi and Gurugram.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
A severe storm, yet zero waterlogging: The viral video forcing a harsh reality check on Delhi-NCR's monsoon claims
Image Credit: Viral video forcing a harsh reality check on Delhi-NCR&#039;s monsoon claims. (PHOTO: Instagram/@gen.yashmor)

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