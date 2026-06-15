/A severe storm, yet zero waterlogging: The viral video forcing a harsh reality check on Delhi-NCR's monsoon claims

It takes only half an hour of heavy rain for the flaws in India's urban infrastructure to come to light. It takes less than hours of heavy rains for the major road networks in cities like Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida to become rivers where commuters get stuck in huge traffic jams due to vehicles getting submerged in underpasses due to the waterlogging.
Amidst this chaos, the recent video shared by Major General (Retired) Yash Mor, an Indian Army veteran, who is currently in Chicago, USA, has sparked a new debate on social media platforms concerning urbanization. This video has focused on the fact that despite being battered by a strong storm and heavy rain, life was continuing smoothly in Chicago as compared to Indian metropolises during the monsoons.
As seen in the video taken around 8 PM in Chicago, there are no disturbances such as traffic congestion, power failures, floods in the streets, and waterlogging in the area. In his comment, the person filming said that even after experiencing heavy rainfall in the area due to the powerful storm, the life of the city was running smoothly.
Based on his observation, he added that there are neither power cuts nor internet disruptions. Moreover, there is also no waterlogging in the streets, no damage in pavements, nor any kind of traffic jam. He further noted that even after issuing severe weather warning signals, there were no interruptions in the lives of people in terms of their daily routines.
As noted in the caption to the viral post, what is surprising is that while foreign cities such as Chicago withstand adverse effects such as extreme weather conditions, their Indian counterparts quickly fail and get paralyzed due to waterlogging, kilometers of traffic congestion, and power outage after minimal rainfall. The veteran asked many probing questions on lessons that the Indian municipal corporation can learn from the city’s drainage infrastructure and how the Delhi-Gurugram area can reinforce itself through proper urbanization.
This particular video has attracted thousands of views and likes on Instagram and other social media platforms, prompting some of these social media users to offer their opinions as follows:
Call for a minimal requirement of infrastructure: "This much of basic infrastructure should definitely be considered a bare minimum standard and never a luxury or any sort of major achievement," noted a concerned Instagram user.
End the era of quick-fix solutions: Call for End of Quick Fixes: In a comment, another netizen remarked, "Delhi and Gurugram need major engineering reforms year-on-year prior to the onset of the monsoon season, not the usual temporary measures that are washed off by the first shower."
This online debate highlights the mounting dissatisfaction among citizens regarding the civic administration during the seasons and the need for Indian smart cities to become weather-proof.
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