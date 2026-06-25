/Delhi man opens Blinkit order, finds ‘resume’ inside – what it said shocked him | Watch

New Delhi: A routine Blinkit grocery order in Delhi took an unusual turn when a customer found something inside the parcel that had nothing to do with food items. The envelope looked like a formal job document.
The incident was shared online by Delhi-based creative director Ankit Bawa, who posted a video of the unexpected discovery on Instagram. He said the envelope did not match anything he had ordered and appeared to have been placed in the delivery box separately.
Inside the envelope was a handwritten-style message that read “this is not accidental, it is intentional. Please read it for good Karma points – Sushila”. It prompted him to open it right away.
What followed was a neatly prepared document that looked like a resume. At first glance, it resembled a genuine job application, complete with structure and personal details of the applicant.
The resume introduced a person named Sushila and listed her skills related to household work. It also included details about her experience, reliability and ability to manage daily tasks, making it look like a formal profile of someone looking for employment.
As the video progressed, it became clear that the resume was not a real job application. It was part of a marketing campaign designed for InstaHelp, a service associated with Urban Company that connects users with domestic workers.
The idea behind the campaign was simple but unusual. Instead of using traditional advertisements, the brand placed a physical resume in a Blinkit delivery order to catch the attention of whoever opened the package.
By doing this, the message was not only seen but actively opened and read, turning an everyday delivery into something that felt personal and unexpected.
The approach sparked reactions online, with many users saying the idea was creative and difficult to ignore. Several also said that the format made them pause and read it properly before realising it was a promotional effort.
Instead of a standard digital advertisement that can be skipped or scrolled past, this method brought the message directly into a physical space where it could not be easily overlooked. The use of a resume format also added a layer of realism that made people engage with it longer.
One user wrote, “Bawa Urban-clapped!" while another simply said, “lesssgo."
The campaign shows how brands are experimenting with everyday delivery platforms to reach audiences in ways that feel less like advertising and more like an experience placed in routine life.
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