Delhi Man Turns His Hyundai Exter Into Range Rover, 'Mai Bhi Apni Nexon Par Fortuner Likhvata..'| Video

For many, a Range Rover represents the ultimate dream car a blend of luxury, power, and prestige. With prices starting at around ₹98 lakh, it’s a symbol of class and comfort that few can actually afford. But one man recently found a humorous way to live that dream in his own style.

In a viral video, instead of buying a Range Rover, the man decided to add a touch of aspiration to his Hyundai Exter by boldly writing “Rolls Royce” on it. It wasn’t exactly a luxury upgrade, but for him, the name alone seemed to bring enough joy proving that sometimes, it’s all about the attitude, not the price tag.

A viral Instagram video is winning hearts for its hilarious yet oddly inspiring twist on dreams and determination. Filmed by someone stuck in traffic, the clip shows a Hyundai Exter with the words “Range Rover” proudly written on it.

In the video, the person behind the camera says, “Bhai, zindagi mein umeed kabhi nahi harni chahiye (Brother, one should never lose hope in life).” He then adds with a laugh, “Bhai ko Range Rover leni thi, lekin kabhi-kabhi budget kam hota hai. Lekin bhai ne apne shauk pure kar liye Range Rover likhwa liya! (He wanted a Range Rover, but sometimes the budget falls short. Still, he found a way to fulfill his wish by writing Range Rover on his car).”

The clip’s caption sums it up perfectly: “Sapne bade hone chahiye, gaadi koi bhi ho sakti hai!” (Dreams should always be big, no matter what car you drive.)

How Netizens Reacted

Since the clip surfaced online, it has taken social media by storm, racking up nearly seven lakh views and countless reactions from amused users. The comments section quickly turned into a laughter fest, with people coming up with their own witty takes.

One user quipped, “Bike par Rolls Royce likhwa lu kya?” (Should I write Rolls Royce on my bike?), while another teased, “At least remove the Hyundai logo first!” Someone else joked, “Lagta hai Hyundai ka logo hi Range Rover par chipka diya!” (Looks like he just stuck a Hyundai logo on a Range Rover!).

Not everyone saw it just as a joke though one user added a thoughtful twist, saying, “ khush raho, paisa aur baaki sab secondary hai.” (Stay happy money and other things come later.)

Another comment read, “Cheetah ki khal pehnne se bhediya cheetah nahi ban jata.” (Wearing a cheetah’s skin doesn’t make you one.) And adding to the humour, one viewer playfully asked, “Yeh Range Rover kitne ki hai ji?” (How much for this Range Rover, sir?).